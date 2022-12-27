Backcountry avalanche warning continues in Northwest Montana

HUNGRY HORSE - The Flathead Avalanche Center has continued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Northwest Montana that was initially issued on Monday.

The Center notes that avalanche danger is "high" due to a warm, wet, and windy storm sweeping across the forecast region. The avalanche danger may remain elevated Wednesday and into Thursday.

The warning covers all elevations in the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park. It will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Flathead Avalanche Center is warning that "very dangerous avalanche conditions are developing. Travel in avalanche terrain is downright dangerous. Avalanches may run long distances and into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain."

The latest information from the Flathead Avalanche Center can be found at https://flatheadavalanche.org/.

A similar warning was continued on Tuesday morning for parts of west-central Montana.