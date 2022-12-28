Backcountry avalanche warning remains in effect in Northwest Montana

HUNGRY HORSE - The Flathead Avalanche Center is continuing a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Northwest Montana that was initially issued on Monday.

The Center notes that avalanche danger is "high" due to the recent warm, wet, and windy storm.

The warning covers all elevations in the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park.

It will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The Flathead Avalanche Center is warning that "very dangerous avalanche conditions exist" and that "travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended."

The latest information from the Flathead Avalanche Center can be found at https://flatheadavalanche.org/.