Bear activity prompts change at Glacier National Park campground

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - Bear activity has prompted changes at a campground in Glacier National Park.

Bears have been frequenting the Many Glacier Campground which has been restricted to hard-sided campers only.

This means that tents and soft-sided campers will not be permitted until further notice.

A bear may have received a food reward and rangers are investigating.

The Many Glacier wilderness campground — a backcountry campground — has been closed due to bear activity.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Icenoggle notes the closures are not unusual when bears are in the area of campgrounds.

Information regarding camping sites at Glacier National Park can be found at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/camping.htm