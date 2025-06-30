Bigfork firefighters rescue tourists after car plunges down cliff

Two tourists were rescued after their rental car rolled down a steep embankment near Bigfork requiring a technical rope rescue operation that stretched more than 350 feet.

The Bigfork Fire Department responded to the call Thursday, June 26 near the Camp Misery Trailhead on Jewel Basin Road, where crews arrived to hear two people yelling for help from below the narrow mountain road.

The out-of-state visitors had driven off the roadway and rolled their rental car multiple times down the steep embankment.

Bigfork Fire Rental vehicle that went off Jewel Basin Road near Camp Misery on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Despite the severe crash, the pair suffered only minor injuries but couldn't climb back up due to the steep terrain and heavy brush after exiting their vehicle.

Firefighters used specialized rope rescue equipment recently donated by the Friends of Bigfork Fire Department to reach the stranded tourists.

The technical rescue required more than 350 feet of rope to reach the victims, who were placed in harnesses and helmets before being slowly brought up the cliff.

The challenging rescue took more than 2 1/2 hours as teams navigated downed trees, thick brush, and numerous obstacles.

Montana Highway Patrol assisted at the scene while a local towing company was tasked with recovering the vehicle.

