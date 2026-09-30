Bigfork voters approve $1.5 million Swan River School District levy for heating upgrades

BIGFORK — Bigfork voters approved a $1.5 million levy request from the Swan River School District on Tuesday to modernize heating infrastructure throughout the school.

Unofficial results from the Flathead election office show 293 voters said yes, while 250 voted against the levy.

The levy will run over a 10-year period, collecting annual installments of $150,000.

The school district said the funds are badly needed to modernize heating infrastructure throughout the school.

Principal Josh Lee told MTN the district had to dip into reserve funds last year to replace nine heat pumps, costing more than $660,000.