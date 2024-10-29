Bird flu detected in Flathead County

HELENA — The Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL)has confirmed the 25th detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, in Flathead County.

The viral disease is spread through migratory waterfowl; typically, infections in domestic poultry follow fall and spring migrations.

In this case, the birds were part of a backyard flock, and sick and dead waterfowl were found in nearby wetlands. This outbreak is linked to wild birds, but additional testing must be done to confirm.

“With the fall migration of waterfowl underway and the detection of HPAI in Montana and other Pacific Northwest States, the risk of disease to domestic poultry has returned despite several months without a detection,” said Montana State Veterinarian Tahnee Szymanski.

Signs of an infected bird include swollen eyes, a drop in egg production or drinking and eating, and discoloration, but the most common sign is the sudden death of the bird.

The last time the disease was detected in Montana was in January.

Additional information about human health and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza can be found here.

Additional information from the MDOL:

Bird hunters should follow simple precautions when processing or handling wild game, including

