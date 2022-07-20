Blackstar brew pub opens in downtown Whitefish

WHITEFISH - A new brewpub is officially up and running in downtown Whitefish at the former home of Great Northern Brewery on Central Avenue.

Blackstar restaurant has partnered with Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company out of Great Falls to bring new life to the historic building.

“And I think that it’s such an iconic building that it really wanted to be a brewery and a brew pub, so fortunately we were able to execute that vision,” said Blackstar co-owner Scott Gerber.

A project that has been more than two years in the works is nearing completion in downtown Whitefish.

“I think we’re going to be a real icon to the town and be a draw to all the retailers up on this north end of Central Avenue,” said Blackstar co-owner Robert Isackson.

Isackson hopes to hire 35 full-time workers and said Blackstar is helping facilitate housing options for those who need it.

“I think just being what we are and what we’re going to be able to provide; we’re hopeful to attract employees. But it definitely is an issue and so far, we’ve been fortunate to find good employees,” he said.

Isackson said the brewpub will serve beer and wine and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks with Jeremiah Johnson brewing all the beer in-house.

“A lot of them will be real specialty brews that they make just for our location here,” added Isackson.

Gerber said the brewpub will be open seven days a week and feature a fun menu of pub favorites.

“We do a smash burger that’s incredible, we do a fried chicken sandwich, we do a falafel burger, we got some vegan options, trying to basically hit whatever we can to appeal to as many people as possible,” added Gerber.

The brewpub features a bar and dining space on the first two floors and a rooftop patio set to open in the coming days.

