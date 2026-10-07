Board of Adjustment postpones vote regarding proposed gravel pit in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A decision on a conditional use permit for a proposed gravel pit in the west valley area of Kalispell was postponed Tuesday night.

The Flathead County Board of Adjustment made a motion to send the agenda item back to the West Valley Land Use Advisory Committee to review findings and receive a recommendation.

The West Valley Land Use Advisory Committee had canceled their meeting two weeks ago due to a lack of quorum.

The 160-acre gravel extraction operation is proposed by Bruce Tutvedt on behalf of LHC Incorporated on his property on Farm to Market Road in Kalispell.

The county conference room was packed with west valley residents Tuesday night who have voiced major concerns with the proposed gravel pit.

Those concerns include gravel pit dust, air emissions, noise, truck traffic, groundwater, property values, and the safety of children and animals.

The West Valley Land Use Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on the mater next month.

MTN News will have additional coverage on this controversial issue on Wednesday.