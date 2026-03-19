Cayuse Prairie School in Kalispell puts levy request in front of voters

KALISPELL — Cayuse Prairie School in Kalispell is asking voters to pass a general fund levy for the first time since 2005.

“It would be sad to have to cut essential programs for our students,” said Cayuse Prairie Superintendent Amy Piazzola.

Piazzola said school cuts are on the line if voters don’t approve a $300,000 general fund levy.

“Unfortunately, if it doesn’t pass, we would lose our horticulture director, we’re going to have to eliminate a title aid, which is a person that goes and works with students who have difficulties in reading and math as well as not be able to give a cost-of-living increase.”

Piazzola said enrollment at the K-8 school has more than doubled since a levy last passed in 2005.

She said passing the general fund levy would help Cayuse Prairie stay competitive with other school districts as they look to retain teachers and staff.

“If other districts are offering more and we continue to be less, than they have to make a decision of whether or not they are going to take the position here or wait for somebody that offers a little bit more, and we would really like to be competitive with the larger districts quite frankly,” said Piazzola.

Tommi Thornburg has taught 2nd grade at Cayuse Prairie for 18 years.

“We’re just at the point where we have tried and done everything to maintain what we have going on out here with our activities, with our staff, to keep everybody and keep status quo,” said Thornburg.

Funding from the levy would add a special education aide, an additional title aide, office staff and maintenance positions while also increasing classroom, coaching and activity stipends.

“Everything we buy price goes up, programs we have go up, we’re just at the point where either we pass a levy or we go in debt,” said Thornburg.

If the levy request is approved, a home with a taxable value of $600,000 would see an annual tax increase by approximately $133.65 a year.

More information on the levy request can be found here.