Columbia Falls adopts emergency ordinance due to increased bear activity

COLUMBIA FALLS — The City of Columbia Falls has adopted an emergency ordinance to reduce bear and wildlife attractants due to increased bear activity around the community.

Emergency Ordinance No. 846 establishes temporary citywide measures to reduce bear attractants, prevent human-wildlife conflicts and protect public safety.

The measure is based on recommendations from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks with a goal to increase education, awareness, and voluntary compliance, not aggressive enforcement.

The ordinance's key requirements include:



Garbage containers may not be placed at the curb before 4:00 a.m. on collection day.

Outdoor garbage and food attractants must be secured in a garage, shed, or bear-resistant container, or other secured area.

Pet food and animal feed should not be left outdoors overnight.

Commercial dumpsters must remain closed and secured.

In a social media post, city officials stated that for the first two weeks, the city will focus on education, outreach and written warnings whenever practical.

The post also stated that enforcement will generally be reserved for repeat violations, documented bear conflicts or immediate safety concerns.

There are other recommendations for remaining bear aware. Those include:



Removing ripe and fallen fruit.

Removing bird feeders.

Securing coolers, grills, and other scented items.

Considering bear-resistant containers and electric fencing where appropriate.

Columbia Falls is not the only community seeing increased bear activity. Last week, two grizzly bears were spotted swimming in Polson Bay and lounging on a dock near the local golf course.

Earlier this month, two young grizzly bears near Lincoln were euthanized after 10 days of bold behavior and raids on chicken coops and grain.

CLICK HERE to read more about remaining bear aware and safely recreating in bear country in Montana.