Watch Now
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Community rallies to help after Flathead County horse arena collapse

Six months ago, we brought you the devastating story of a horse arena that collapsed due to heavy snow at Stillwater Horse Whispers Ranch just outside of Whitefish.
Horse Arena Rebuilding
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 12:40:06-04

OLNEY - Six months ago, we brought you the devastating story of a horse arena that collapsed due to heavy snow at Stillwater Horse Whispers Ranch just outside of Whitefish.

Owner Bobbi Hall has been a staple in the northwest Montana horse community for 50 years using the arena to teach horse language classes as well as specialized therapy sessions.

Hall takes in horses of all needs including 25 rescues, she worried about the future of the ranch after the arena collapsed.

Stillwater Horse Whisperers Arena Collapse
The roof of the arena at Stillwater Horse Whispers Ranch near Whitefish collapsed on Jan. 22, 2022.

Now comes the good news; thanks to an outpouring of community support, construction of a new arena is underway and should be finished in the coming week.

More than 200 friends, neighbors, and complete strangers donated to make this dream a reality.

“I always have said to people, there’s more good people than there is the bad people, this just proved it to all the people that were around me, I say see, I told ya,” Hall said.

We will have more on this amazing story of a community coming together to help one of their own during the 5:30 News on KPAX.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.