Community rallies to help after Flathead County horse arena collapse

OLNEY - Six months ago, we brought you the devastating story of a horse arena that collapsed due to heavy snow at Stillwater Horse Whispers Ranch just outside of Whitefish.

Owner Bobbi Hall has been a staple in the northwest Montana horse community for 50 years using the arena to teach horse language classes as well as specialized therapy sessions.

Hall takes in horses of all needs including 25 rescues, she worried about the future of the ranch after the arena collapsed.

Sean Wells/MTN News The roof of the arena at Stillwater Horse Whispers Ranch near Whitefish collapsed on Jan. 22, 2022.

Now comes the good news; thanks to an outpouring of community support, construction of a new arena is underway and should be finished in the coming week.

More than 200 friends, neighbors, and complete strangers donated to make this dream a reality.

“I always have said to people, there’s more good people than there is the bad people, this just proved it to all the people that were around me, I say see, I told ya,” Hall said.

