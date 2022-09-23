Crash blocking part of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish

KALISPELL - Crews are on the scene of a crash that is blocking part of US Highway 93 between Whitefish and Kalispell.

There are two vehicles involved, including one that has rolled over onto its side.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports the crash is near mile marker 117.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there are injuries as a result of the accident which was called in shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Traffic is being detoured off of US Highway 93 and there are heavy delays in the area.

There are very foggy conditions in the area.

Developing story. Check back for updates.