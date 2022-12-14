Crews searching for 87-year-old missing snowmobiler near Whitefish

KALISPELL - Crews are searching for an 87-year-old snowmobiler in the Whitefish area.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Charles Kind was expected to return on Tuesday afternoon.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Flathead County Search and Rescue, North Valley Search and Rescue along with Two Bear Air are involved in the search.

Crews have been searching in the Canyon Creek Road area on the backside of Big Mountain.

A social media post that Kind's vehicle and trailer were found in the Canyon Creek parking lot.

Anyone with information about Kind is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610, option 1.

