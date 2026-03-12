Dangerous avalanche conditions across northwest Montana

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Northwest Montana.

Strong to extreme winds coupled with recent and ongoing snowfall are creating dangerous avalanche conditions.

Slopes above 5,000 feet are particularly dangerous in the Whitefish, Swan, and Flathead Ranges, and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park.

Flathead Avalanche Center Specialist Guy Zoellner said the warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Friday morning, although dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to continue through Saturday.

He said large natural and human-triggered avalanches may run long distances into valley floors.

“Travel in avalanche conditions is not recommended right now, natural avalanches are likely, human-triggered avalanches are very likely right now, so we just want people to stay safe, stay out of avalanche terrain, out from under avalanche terrain and give the mountains time to do their thing right now,” said Zoellner.

Up-to-date avalanche forecasts are posted each morning here.