Details emerging in fatal Kalispell officer-involved shooting

KALISPELL — Additional details are being released in connection with a weekend fatal officer-involved shooting in Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday the Kalispell Police Department responded to reports of multiple vehicles being rammed by a red SUV type vehicle.

KPD located the vehicle at a gas station at the intersection of US Highway 93 and Cemetery Road unoccupied.

Sheriff Heino says that a short time later a Kalispell Police Officer requested additional units followed by a report over the radio of shots fired.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate the incident. Detectives along with Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit responded.

Initial investigations determined a man assaulted the officer once he came out of the bathroom, swinging a large wood object similar to a short baseball bat and striking the officer, according to Sheriff Heino.

A news release states that following the initial assault, the man went after a patron in the store before turning his attention back to the officer, striking her in the upper body and head.

Sheriff Heino added the officer was, “being assaulted a second time and without immediate backup, responded with deadly force.”

During the incident, a person in the store was struck in the lower leg by a bullet.

The officer and the person in the store were transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Sheriff Heino has identified the deceased as 41-year-old Isaiah Strong of Kalispell.

The officer involved is Kalispell Police Officer Brady Gray who has been with the department for two years and has prior military and police work experience.

Strong’s body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for investigation.

Sheriff Heino reports that the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating the incident.

