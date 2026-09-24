Fatal crash in Marion leaves 1 dead, 2 injured after golf cart accident

MARION, Mont. — A golf cart crash in Marion led to a fatal collision involving pedestrians on Bitterroot Estates Drive, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

On Sept. 18, just before 9:45 p.m., a golf cart crashed into a ditch alongside Bitterroot Estates Drive in Marion. Two vehicles stopped with their hazards on to render aid to the injured golf cart driver, unintentionally blocking the roadway.

A third vehicle then came upon the scene and drove around the stopped vehicles, hitting three pedestrians who were in the roadway.

One person died as a result of the crash. Two others were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Montana Highway Patrol spokesperson Kylie Gibson said the identities and ages of those involved have not been released at this time.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

