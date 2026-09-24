Fatal crash near Kalispell kills passenger after vehicle fails to yield on Highway 35

KALISPELL — A crash in Flathead County killed a female passenger two days after the collision, the Montana Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened Sept. 19 just before 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of MT Highway 35 and MT Highway 206, near Woody's Country Store east of Kalispell.

A Ford Mustang traveling southbound on MT Highway 35 attempted to turn left onto MT Highway 206 and failed to yield to a Toyota 4Runner traveling northbound on Highway 35.

The 4Runner attempted to brake but struck the Mustang's front passenger door. The female passenger in the Mustang was transported to the hospital, where she died on Sept. 21. Neither driver was injured.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

