Fatal crash near Whitefish Friday night

A 20-year-old Columbia Falls woman is dead after a 3-vehicle crash Friday night.

Montana Highway Patrol reports that the 20-year-old woman driving a 2018 Hyundai Accent failed to yield while turning onto Highway 93 from Farm to Market Road.

Another driver traveling southbound on 93 struck the Hyundai Accent t-bone style before spinning out of control and colliding with a northbound vehicle.

According to MHP, alcohol was a suspected factor in the incident. Aside from the fatality, three people in the other vehicles, all from Columbia Falls, were injured.

Road conditions on Friday evening were noted as bare and dry.