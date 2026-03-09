Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 93 Alternate in Kalispell Monday

MTN News
KALISPELLL — One person is dead and two others were injured in a head-on crash Monday in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department responded at approximately 12:20 p.m. Monday to the area of U.S. Highway 93 Alternate near the intersection of Four Mile Drive for a reported two-vehicle head-on collision.

One person involved in the crash was confirmed dead at the scene. Two others were transported to Logan Health by the Kalispell Fire Department.

Police said a large law enforcement presence could be expected in the area for several hours following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone seeking more information can contact Patrol Captain Chad Fetveit at 406-758-7790.

