FEC issues phone scam warning

Posted at 3:36 PM, Sep 21, 2021
KALISPELL — A scam is making the rounds in northwest Montana.

The Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) reports some members have received fraudulent phone calls and text messages threatening to cut their power off.

The scammers ask the consumers to provide credit card or other financial account information and personally identifiable information over the phone.

FEC notes one angle of this scam is to say the consumer owes on his or her account and will have service shut off unless payment or payment information is provided immediately.

The Co-op does not call and threaten to disconnect power, a news release states.

Anyone who receives a call similar to those reported is asked to notify FEC. Reports can also be made to the Federal Trade Commission here.

