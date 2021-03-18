Flathead Co. reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also show that there are currently 97 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 11,283 including 11,104 recoveries and 82 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently one active COVID-19 related hospitalization being reported by FCCHD.

The latest data shows that 16,4264 residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 9,677 people are fully immunized.

Flathead County health officials began immunizations for residents aged 60 years and older in Phase 1B+.

Residents who wish to be immunized may fill out a vaccine request form on the health department’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (406) 751-8119 and leave a voicemail.