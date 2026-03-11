Flathead County approves Pursuit 'work camp' to house seasonal employees

WEST GLACIER — The Flathead County Planning and Zoning Department has approved a Minor Land Use Request Permit for hospitality company Pursuit to build a work camp in West Glacier.

The approval allows Pursuit to move forward on plans for a work camp on 24 acres off R.E.A. Road in West Glacier that would house approximately 230 workers from May to October.

Flathead County Planning Director Erick Mack said an evaluation of the application indicates the proposal would have minimal adverse neighborhood, public and environmental impacts.

Pursuit said the work camp will only be used for housing and will consist of RVs, dormitory housing and management cabins for seasonal employees.

Under the permit, 16 conditions must be strictly followed including approval from the county health department and Montana Department of Environmental Quality for wastewater systems and quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All food stored at the work camp must be kept in hard-sided vehicles, cabins or dormitories to prevent wildlife attraction.

An online petition opposing the work camp garnered more than 1,000 signatures, citing public safety risks, threat to wildlife, a jurisdictional law enforcement gap and eroding the community character of West Glacier.

Pursuit owns and operates businesses around the world, including in and around Glacier National Park.