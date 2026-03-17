Flathead County Commissioners approve changes to the county’s septic regulations

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Commissioners unanimously approved changes to the county’s septic regulations Tuesday afternoon.

The commissioners approved regulation amendments from the Flathead City-County Health Board that would allow the construction of gravity wastewater systems in the county.

In 2004, Flathead County voted to require the use of pressurized distribution septic systems throughout the county.

Proponents of pressurized wastewater systems said pressure systems spread out waste evenly in drain fields while gravity systems concentrate waste in specific areas.

The commissioners said allowing the construction of gravity wastewater systems would give property owners more affordable septic options and are easier to operate and maintain.

The commissioners said the Montana Department of Environmental Quality does not restrict certain septic systems by county.

The majority of public comment at Tuesday's meeting opposed changes to the county’s septic regulation citing potential environmental impacts to water quality in the Flathead.

“The Montana Department of Environmental Quality clearly states that pressurized systems allow more uniform and controlled distribution of effluent. We need the highest level of protections, not going back to the dark ages of gravity-fed systems,” said Columbia Falls resident Shirley Folkwein.

The Flathead City-County Health Board approved the regulation amendments for septic changes last month.