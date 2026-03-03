Flathead County seeks election judges for upcoming federal elections

KALISPELL — With election season fast approaching, Flathead County is asking for the community's help as they search for Flathead residents to serve as election judges.

Flathead County Election Administrator Paula Buff said the county needs up to 300 new judges to staff polling locations across 56 precincts during federal elections.

Buff said roles for election judges include greeting voters, issuing ballots, verifying eligibility and more.

Buff said election judges are paid based on what role they serve. They must be over 18 years old and registered to vote in the county.

She said two election judge training sessions will be held at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell on March 11.

“We will have all of the election equipment on site. We will have a tabulator on site, and we will demonstrate everything from the very beginning of the night, setting everything up through doing a mock-polling location and what end-of-the-night check-in looks like,” said Buff.

More information on how to sign up to be a Flathead County election judge can be found here.