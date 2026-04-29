FLATHEAD COUNTY — In June, Flathead County voters will decide the county's next sheriff.

It's a two-candidate race in Flathead County, with incumbent Brian Heino running against challenger Evie Cahalen.

MTN's Sean Wells spoke with Cahalen for the first of its sheriff candidate profiles.

Evie Cahalen has lived in Montana for more than 20 years and currently lives in Marion.

She has more than 25 years of professional law enforcement experience with the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland and retired in 2007.

WATCH THE STORY BELOW:

Flathead County sheriff candidate profile: Evie Cahalen

"After I retired as a sworn officer, I went into training, and I worked for the national sheriff's association, I worked for the U.S. State Department doing international anti-terrorism training, and I work for Penn State University doing leadership training at all levels of law enforcement, from first-line supervision all the way up through police chiefs and executive police leaders," said Cahalen.

When asked about a key issue the sheriff's office faces, Cahalen pointed to the county's growth.

"Because with that growth, unfortunately will come other crime issues, it just happens, so the more people that move to the community the more people that will potentially become victims of crime, and as a proactive leader I'm prepared to address that by building good relationships with the community, getting them involved in their own public safety and also better training and preparing our deputy sheriff's to deal with those growth issues and crime issues that will happen."

If elected sheriff, Cahalen said she would increase DUI enforcement throughout the county.

"Again this is a community activity, this isn't just the responsibility of law enforcement, it's also the responsibility of the community to understand the dangers of drunk driving, what happens when people do get in a vehicle and drive drunk or potentially can happen, and how we better educate them to prevent this from happening, one of the major priorities for me is dealing with DUI's in this community," said Cahalen.

Cahalen said her professional experience and leadership are what Flathead County residents need in their next sheriff.

“A good leader is someone who improves themselves on a daily basis and that’s what I’ve done over my career, I have improved myself to be the best leader I can be for my organization and I guarantee this community when I’m elected sheriff, I will be the best sheriff and they will be receiving the service that they deserve, that they pay for and that they expect.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Flathead County sheriff candidate profile: Evie Cahalen Full Interview

On Thursday, MTN will air its sheriff candidate profile with incumbent Brian Heino.