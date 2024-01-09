Flathead County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting

KALISPELL — One person died following a fatal shooting that happened on New Year’s Day in Marion.

The Flathead Sheriff’s Office states in a news release that emergency dispatchers were told “an older juvenile male had accidentally shot another juvenile male in the chest.”

MTN News

Despite attempted life-saving measures at the scene, the juvenile passed away.

The Flathead County Detective Division is performing the investigation which has been referred to the Flathead County Attorney’s Office and Youth Court for review.