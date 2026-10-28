Flathead County spent about $58,000 on security for President Trump's Flathead Valley visit

Flathead County has identified approximately $58,000 in expenses tied to security operations during President Donald Trump's Oct. 14, 2026, visit to the Flathead Valley.

The costs, incurred during the week leading up to and on the day of the event, primarily consisted of overtime wages for Flathead County Sheriff's Office personnel who assisted the U.S. Secret Service and other federal agencies with security operations. Additional costs for logistical support and other county services were minimal and were not tracked separately.

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Consistent with precedent established during previous visits by former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Dick Cheney, Flathead County will not seek reimbursement from the federal government for these expenses.

"We have a duty to assist with security efforts during any presidential visit of this scale," Flathead County Commission Chairman Brad Abell said. "It was also an honor for Flathead County to host a sitting President of the United States."

"Securing an event of this size requires an extraordinary team effort, and our Sheriff's Office personnel and partner agencies rose to the occasion with complete professionalism," Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said. "Whenever a high-profile leader visits the Flathead Valley, our duty is clear: provide maximum security and protect everyone involved. I could not be prouder of how our entire team performed."

Flathead County credited the professionalism and dedication of the Sheriff's Office, county personnel, and partners in neighboring municipalities and county governments that helped ensure a safe and successful presidential visit.