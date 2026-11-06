HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. — The Flathead Food Bank in Kalispell continues to see a major need for food security as the number of food bank customers continues to rise.

As demand increases, the food bank is working to better serve rural communities in the Flathead by opening a new location in Hungry Horse.

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Flathead Food Bank opens new Hungry Horse location

“We’re just assuming that there’s definitely a growing demand, a growing need out there, and we would love to be able to fill any of the gaps out there,” said Flathead Food Bank Major Gifts Officer Kelli Worley.

Worley said the new food bank at the old Canyon Elementary School at 200 North St. in Hungry Horse will be open each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

She said the food bank has seen a dramatic rise in customers when the mobile food pantry visits rural locations, and they are hoping to ease that need by bringing stable food options into the canyon.

“Come wintertime, it’s challenging, gas is expensive, transportation is always a barrier, so we just want to make sure we’re meeting people where their needs are,” Worley said.

Flathead Food Bank Executive Director Chris Sidmore said inflationary costs have led to more people needing food security.

“Even the last couple weeks we’ve had some of our busiest days that we’ve had going all the way back to COVID, so there’s a huge demand. Last year we saw just over 7,000 individuals, and we will see how the end of the year shakes out, but we’re on pace to see even more,” Sidmore said.

Worley said the new food bank in Hungry Horse will start with dry bag food with the hope of adding freezers and refrigerators to serve fresh produce as well.

She said the new location is made possible thanks to community donations and volunteers.

“Hopefully we will have more donations coming through, some refrigeration space out there as well soon, to be able to have the full product line out there of all the food we have,” Worley said.

Those who would like to donate or volunteer with the food bank can find more information here.