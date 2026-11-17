KALISPELL, Mont. — In August, the Skillet Fire, roughly 15 miles west of Olney, burned more than 3,400 acres of heavy timber. The Flathead National Forest has proposed a plan to salvage fallen timber while helping the landscape recover.

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Flathead National Forest proposes Skillet Fire salvage project

“So now we’re in that post-salvage part of the fire, looking at what are the opportunities in there to help treat that landscape in there. We have about 1,500 acres now of salvage opportunities, and that’s where we’re at right now,” said Flathead National Forest Tally Lake District Ranger Bill Mulholland.

The Skillet Fire started in late July from a lightning strike.

Mulholland said proposed salvage opportunities include recovering economic value from fire-damaged trees that can be brought into local lumber mills.

“With that, we can get in there and harvest some of that material out and help prevent insect and disease infestation, also help get the timber to the local economy here as well,” Mulholland said.

Mulholland said the fire area was also hit hard by a major windstorm last winter. He said removing downed trees helps reduce future wildfire fuels.

“That fuel-loading out there from all the dead and dying trees that are out there, so we will be able to remove that to help reduce future fire behavior as well,” he said.

Mulholland said the project would also focus on restoring the landscape by replanting trees.

“Whether for Larch or Whitebark Pine to get that stained condition moving back as quickly as possible,” Mulholland said.

The Forest Service invites interested parties to review the proposed action and provide comments here.

A decision on the project is expected in December.