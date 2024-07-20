Former NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler gives back to Flathead community

KALISPELL — It was a special day at Legends Stadium in Kalispell as former NFL quarterback and Flathead High School alum Brock Osweiler hosted his 2nd annual football camp.

“The memory of the youth football camp in the valley is just so fond, I wanted to come back and do a similar thing,” said Osweiler.

Osweiler is giving back to his community in a big way.

Hosting his second annul Brave football camp where he used to throw the football around on Friday nights.

“I just remember being a little guy and being out here with the varsity players and coaches and this is what I wanted to do, I wanted to be a Flathead Brave, I wanted to play games Friday night at Legends stadium," said Osweiler.

Osweiler had a successful career in the NFL before retiring in 2019.

He wants to prove to kids in the Flathead that you can reach your highest goals as long as you put in the work.

“With goal setting, with hard work, with determination, grit, you can accomplish anything in this life that you want, and so that was really my message to these kids is hey come out here and work, you know Friday nights are won on hot summer days when you’re working out with your pals.”

Osweiler wants to make sure all kids in Flathead County can get outside and have some fun, making the camp free for all participants.

“I never want money to prevent a kid from playing a sport that he or she loves,” said Osweiler.

He hopes to be a role model for the next generation of athletes in Flathead County.

“Regardless of where you’re from, how talented you are, how big, how fast, if you dedicate yourself and you work harder than the rest, anything is possible.”