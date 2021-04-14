Foster care luggage drive kicks off in Flathead Valley

KALISPELL — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in the Flathead and Lincoln counties are teaming up with Big Sky Boondocks for a foster care luggage drive.

Now through April 30, you can drop off backpacks, duffle bags and suitcases at various locations, such as Flathead and Glacier high schools.

The pieces of luggage will be used for children in the foster care system.

Big Sky Boondocks Founder Sylvia Borstead says that providing children who are being removed from homes or getting adopted a bag to hold all of their belongings is why she thought of this drive.

"It’s really a traumatic experience to be removed from your home and I wanna be able to give them some type of comfort like they’re putting all their belongings in this and it’s just to ease that stage I guess."

You can drop off the luggage items at:

The Wave in Whitefish

The Fellowship Church in Columbia Falls

Columbia Falls High School

Big Fork High School

The Summit in Kalispell

Flathead High School

Glacier High School

Linderman Alternative School

CASA in Kalispell is no longer accepting donations due to overwhelming numbers of luggage being brought in.

