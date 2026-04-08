Free dementia education event coming to Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS — MSU Extension's Mobile Memory Café is hosting a free dementia education drop-in event at the Flathead County Library in Columbia Falls from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 10.

Mobile Memory Café Program Manager Lisa Brachwitz said the event is meant to help community members better understand dementia and is open to caregivers, professionals and the public.

She said the program will cover topics including early warning signs, how dementia is detected, what to expect after a diagnosis, and strategies for living well with dementia.

"We need to make this less scary because we don’t want people avoiding their doctor and thinking this is a normal part of aging," Brachwitz said. "Dementia is not a normal part of aging. We want early diagnosis and we want people to have conversations."

Brachwitz said the event provides supportive, easy-to-understand information to help families navigate memory loss.