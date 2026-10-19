FVCC Board of Trustees approves contract for Dr. Deborah Kish Stephan as college's next president

KALISPELL — The Flathead Valley Community College Board of Trustees approved the employment agreement for Dr. Deborah Kish Stephan, the college's next president, bringing an extensive national presidential search to a close.

The Board unanimously appointed Dr. Stephan on September 28. Before final approval, the agreement was reviewed by an employment attorney, a step the Board added at its September 28 meeting.

"Today, with the approval of Dr. Stephan's employment agreement, we bring this presidential search to a close and begin an important new chapter for Flathead Valley Community College. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am pleased to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to Dr. Deborah Stephan as the next President of Flathead Valley Community College," FVCC Board Chair Callie Langohr said on behalf of the Board of Trustees.

Flathead Valley Community College Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell, MT

Dr. Stephan currently serves as Campus President of the Brandon Campus of Hillsborough College, a position she has held since 2021, overseeing more than 17,000 students. She previously served as Vice President of Academic Affairs at Northwest Florida State College and holds a Juris Doctor in Business Law from the University of Florida, along with an EdD and an MBA.

The decision followed an extensive national search grounded in FVCC's Board-approved Presidential Profile. The FVCC Board of Trustees partnered with the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Searches, the executive search division of ACCT, to lead the process from start to finish. The search drew 90 applicants, approximately 30 of whom received in-depth review. The Presidential Search Committee went on to interview 11 semifinalists before recommending four finalists to the Board of Trustees.

Community input shaped the search from its earliest days. Approximately 50 people attended the initial public forums in April, and 144 surveys helped inform the Presidential Profile. That engagement carried through to the final stage of the process. During four days of finalist forums held in mid-September, 561 people participated and 333 finalist feedback surveys were completed.

In reaching its decision, the Board considered application materials, interviews, campus and community interactions, reference and background information, and standardized stakeholder feedback gathered throughout the search.

The Board extends its sincere appreciation to the faculty, staff, students, Foundation members, alumni, community members and everyone who attended forums, completed surveys, asked thoughtful questions and remained engaged throughout the search.

The Board also recognizes President Jane Karas for her dedicated leadership and more than two decades of service to FVCC. The incoming president will build upon a strong institution, a committed faculty and staff, and deep connections throughout the Flathead Valley.

Dr. Stephan's term as FVCC's next president begins January 1, 2027.

