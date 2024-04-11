Glacier National Park hosts career day for Browning high school students

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park hosted a career day at park headquarters in West Glacier on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

“We invited high school students from Browning, Montana to come and look at the type of careers that we have available at Glacier Park,” said Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Icenoggle.

Students from Browning High School and Buffalo Hide Academy had the chance to see behind the scenes of Glacier National Park and learn about some of the jobs that are available.

“We particularly like to bring students from Browning because the Blackfeet Tribe is the are the original stewards of this area. It used to be the original homelands of the Blackfeet. And as a park, we're trying to work more towards co-stewardship with the Blackfeet Tribe. So, we like to talk to students early on before they start making career choices and get them thinking about working for Glacier National Park." - Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Icenoggle

Students got to meet with various people in the park who work in law enforcement, the auto shop, the native plant nursery, science communication and a few others.

“I think it's a great opportunity and I really liked it and it kind of gives me an opportunity to see what they do up here and gives me kind of like an opportunity to probably come up here and like kind of like view, what's going on up here and what I could possibly try to do in the future,” RJ, a Browning High School student.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News Students from Browning High School and Buffalo Hide Academy went behind the scenes of Glacier National Park on April 10, 2024.

Wednesday's trip was sponsored by the Montana Conservation Corps.

“To give them the opportunity to come to Glacier National Park and learn about various careers in the hopes that perhaps some of our local Indian students might pursue a career in Glacier National Park,” said Joe Jessepe with the Montana Conservation Corps.

One of the jobs students learned about was the Public Information Officer position. We have the chance to join in on the discussion and talk about how local media coordinates with the park.

It is unique to live near a National Park and take field trips like this.

“It feels pretty great, and I really like it every now and then we always like take a little road trip up to Glacier National Park and see what's going on,” said RJ.

