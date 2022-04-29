Glacier National Park looking for employees

WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park is looking to hire employees for the upcoming tourism season.

The Park — in partnership with LC Staffing — is looking for people to fill support positions for Glacier National Park’s free shuttle system that operates on the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road. There are also various other hiring and volunteer opportunities available this season.

LC Staffing of Kalispell has been awarded the annual contract for providing drivers, dispatchers, and supervisors for Glacier National Park’s Visitor Transportation fleet, which includes 35 shuttles and buses. Candidates who are interested in applying should contact LC Staffing or apply directly on the LC Staffing Website.

A free hiker-biker shuttle provides weekend service from May 7 until June 26, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and runs between Apgar Visitor Center, Lake McDonald Lodge, and Avalanche Creek. Once the Going-to-the-Sun Road opens for the season, park shuttles will provide service between the Apgar and St. Mary Visitor Centers from July 1 to Labor Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Glacier National Park officials note they are still hiring season and are experiencing the same hiring challenges as businesses throughout the country. People who are interested in working for the Park this summer should contact Emily Keil at emily_keil@nps.gov or 406-888-7880, for information about the latest job openings.

The Park is also looking for local volunteers to serve as first contact with visitors needing help navigating the vehicle reservation system. For more information, email glac_volunteer_program@nps.gov, or call 406-888-7034.