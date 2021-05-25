Glacier National Park plowing update

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — The Going-to-the-Sun Road ticketed entry will open on Friday, May 28, but how far along are the plows?

The plowing process along the iconic roadway has set back due to significant snowfall as well as avalanches.

However, plow crews are working through Logan Pass and Siyeh Bend.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman told MTN News they still aren't sure exactly when the full length of the Going-to-the-Sun Road will be ready for tourists.

But due to changing weather conditions, it is best for tourists to stay updated on available tickets, as more will become available as the park opens more recreation areas.

"So we are encouraging visitors to check back on recreation.gov often for changing situations and for in case additional tickets do come available throughout the summer," said Kerzman.

Park officials announced Monday that Many Glacier Road will remain closed to vehicle, hiking and bicycling traffic through Memorial Day weekend.

The road was expected to open on May 28, but inclement weather has caused delays in construction, preventing the road from reopening to traffic in time for the holiday weekend.

The latest road conditions in Glacier National Park can be found here.