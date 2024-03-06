Watch Now
Glacier National Park reports nearly 3M people visited in 2023

2023 was the sixth busiest year in Glacier National Park's history
Sean Wells/MTN News file
The view of vehicles at Glacier National Park's west entrance on opening day of 2023.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 17:54:35-05

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park was once again a very popular destination in 2023.

Nearly 3 million people visited last year making it the sixth busiest year in the history of Glacier National Park.

Additionally, Glacier was in the top 15 most visited national parks in 2023.

There were 2,933,616 recreation visits for the year., an increase of 0.9% over 2022, according to a news release.

Monthly records were set for May and September.

Glacier National Park has seen around 3 million visitors each year for the last 5 years, except for 2020 when COVID-19 pandemic closures were in effect.

  • 2023: 2,933,616
  • 2022: 2,908,458
  • 2021: 3,081,656
  • 2020: 1,698,864 (Park closed March 24 to June 8, east side of the park remained closed)
  • 2019: 3,049,839

The table below shows recreation visits by park entrance for peak season, June through August, over the last several years.

Location 
2023
2022 
2021 
2020 
2019 
West Entrance 
869,026
821,332 
916,491 
876,320 
1,011,136 
Saint Mary 
435,710
388,686 
349,071 
Closed 
481,298 
Many Glacier 
223,275
262,469 
261,284 
Closed 
256,191 
Two Medicine 
141,570
179,716 
193,288 
Closed 
145,885 
Camas 
65,347
70,326 
87,120 
110,627 
89,205 
Polebridge 
42,918
53,607 
70,765 
72,569 
59,030 
Goat Lick/ Walton 
60,856
119,837 
137,702 
56,277 
113,916 

*2023 was the first time there were vehicle reservations for Many Glacier and Two Medicine.

"While Glacier remains one of the most visited parks in the nation, park officials confirm the past three years of the vehicle reservation pilot program have successfully spread visitation throughout the day during peak hours on Going-to-the-Sun Road resulting in fewer closures, better traffic management, and a more enjoyable park experience during peak season," the release states.

Additional information about park visitation, visitor statistics and detailed information about reporting, history and policy is available on the NPS Stats website.

