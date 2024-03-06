Glacier National Park reports nearly 3M people visited in 2023

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park was once again a very popular destination in 2023.

Nearly 3 million people visited last year making it the sixth busiest year in the history of Glacier National Park.

Additionally, Glacier was in the top 15 most visited national parks in 2023.

There were 2,933,616 recreation visits for the year., an increase of 0.9% over 2022, according to a news release.

Monthly records were set for May and September.

Glacier National Park has seen around 3 million visitors each year for the last 5 years, except for 2020 when COVID-19 pandemic closures were in effect.



2023: 2,933,616

2022: 2,908,458

2021: 3,081,656

2020: 1,698,864 (Park closed March 24 to June 8, east side of the park remained closed)

2019: 3,049,839

The table below shows recreation visits by park entrance for peak season, June through August, over the last several years.

Location

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

West Entrance

869,026

821,332

916,491

876,320

1,011,136

Saint Mary

435,710

388,686

349,071

Closed

481,298

Many Glacier

223,275

262,469

261,284

Closed

256,191

Two Medicine

141,570

179,716

193,288

Closed

145,885

Camas

65,347

70,326

87,120

110,627

89,205

Polebridge

42,918

53,607

70,765

72,569

59,030

Goat Lick/ Walton

60,856

119,837

137,702

56,277

113,916



*2023 was the first time there were vehicle reservations for Many Glacier and Two Medicine.

"While Glacier remains one of the most visited parks in the nation, park officials confirm the past three years of the vehicle reservation pilot program have successfully spread visitation throughout the day during peak hours on Going-to-the-Sun Road resulting in fewer closures, better traffic management, and a more enjoyable park experience during peak season," the release states.

Additional information about park visitation, visitor statistics and detailed information about reporting, history and policy is available on the NPS Stats website.