Glacier National Park reports record visitor numbers

WEST GLACIER — More folks than ever have been stopping by Glacier National Park.

The latest numbers show the Park has recorded its highest visitation year-to-date through May on record.

A total of 170,277 visitors passed through the gates in May, marking a 10% increase from May 2019.

May visitation is weather dependent and considered a shoulder season month at Glacier National Park with most visitors coming in June, July, and August.

A new Going-to-the-Sun Road ticketed entry process began on May 28 which requires visitors to obtain an entry ticket reservation online prior to arriving at the park.

The Park has seen an expected change in visitation patterns at the West Glacier entrance, with an increase in vehicles arriving before 6 a.m. and especially after 5 p.m. when entry ticket reservations are not required.

Park officials caution that people who arrive at 5 p.m. should expect heavy traffic and wait times.

The North Fork entrance near Polebridge is seeing high volumes of traffic and vehicle entry has been restricted by mid-morning daily, according to a news release.

Visitors are encouraged to check restrictions and closures before traveling to the park.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years through May: