Glacier National Park telecommunications plan approved

WEST GLACIER — Some significant improvements are coming to Glacier National Park that the public may never actually see.

According to a news release, the National Park Service has approved Glacier National Park’s Comprehensive Telecommunications Plan.

Park officials say this will address deficiencies in radio, phone, computer and data-based telecommunications systems that support park operations.

They believe this allows for a more flexible response to changing communication needs and advances in technology, including upgrading to new technologies.

The improvements will include phone system upgrades, improved Internet speed and access, remote access to digital video security systems, improved radio communications in areas where coverage is insufficient.

There are about a dozen project areas, including Many Glacier, St. Mary, the Polebridge Ranger Station, Logan Pass Visitor Center, the Loop on the Going-to-the-Sun Road, and Apgar Mountain.

Park officials say there will not be any significant environmental impact.