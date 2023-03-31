Glacier National Park vehicle reservations for August go on sale on April 1

WEST GLACIER — Saturday is the day for people to get Glacier National Park advance vehicle reservations for August.

The reservations will be available online beginning at 8 a.m. on April 1, 2023.

Also, beginning on May 25, 2023, at 8 a.m., 24-hour advanced vehicle reservations will be made available online only at https://www.recreation.gov/.



Vehicle reservations are required from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26 through Sept. 10 at west entrances and from July 1 to Sept. 10 at east entrances.

Visitors may also make a reservation through the Recreation.gov call center.

A news release notes that using the call center does not provide an advantage in securing a reservation.

The call centers provide an alternative for those who don’t have access to the internet or are not as familiar with technology.

The call centers are open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the processing fee remains $2.

The following lines are available for callers:



Reservation line (Toll-Free) - (877) 444-6777

Reservation line (International) - (606) 515-6777

Reservation line (TDD) - (877) 833-6777

Glacier National Park officials note Demand for August vehicle reservations is expected to be high.

Visit recreationonestopprod.servicenowservices.com for helpful information when trying to book a popular location.

Click here for full details on the vehicle reservation system and ways to visit Glacier National Park without a reservation.