Glacier Park International Airport seeing steady increase in travelers

KALISPELL — Glacier Park International Airport has seen a steady increase in travelers since a dramatic drop-off at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport Director Rob Ratkowski told MTN News that during the last five months traveling has increased each month -- around 10% starting in April.

He added that the airport saw a larger increase in July and August, a huge improvement from the airport's lowest point in April where there were only 21 passengers through the terminal in a day.

Ratkowski noted that despite the increasing numbers, traffic has been down about 40% this month as when compared to August of 2019.