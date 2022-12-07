Watch Now
Horses that fell through ice near Kalispell checked out by veterinarian

Flathead Horse Ice Rescue
Amber Countryman
Four horses were rescued in the Patrick Creek area near Kalispell after falling through the ice on Dec. 5, 2022.
Flathead Horse Ice Rescue
Posted at 9:01 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 11:47:04-05

KALISPELL - We’re learning more about the condition of four horses that were saved after falling through the ice in the Patrick Creek Area near Kalispell on Monday.

The owner of one of the horses says they have all been cleared by the veterinarian to rejoin their herd.

The owner says the horses have some swelling and sore muscles but that will be taken care of with medication.

The South Kalispell Fire Department, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office animal control officers, Rebecca Farm staff and several neighbors helped rescue the horses from the deep pond.

Watch video of the horse rescues provided by Amber Countryman.

WATCH: 4 horses rescued after falling through the ice near Kalipsell

