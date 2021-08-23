Injured bicyclist rescued from Spencer Mountain near Whitefish

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Fire Department with help from Big Mountain Fire and Rescue and Two Bear Air rescued an injured bicyclist Saturday on Spencer Mountain.

Whitefish Firefighter Sarah Peterson told MTN News that the bicyclist hit some wet rock while peddling and slid off a trail at around 3:30 p.m. She says the bicyclist suffered a severe ankle injury and needed to be air-lifted to safety.

Peterson said it took roughly two hours to extricate the injured bicyclist due to steep and slippery terrain near the top of Spencer Mountain which is a well-known recreation area west of Whitefish.

