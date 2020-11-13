Investigation underway after 2 grizzly bears found dead near Bigfork

KALISPELL — State and federal wildlife officials are investigating after a pair of grizzly bears were found dead next to a road near Bigfork earlier this week.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are investigating the death of two grizzly bears near Bigfork.

FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish says the carcasses of an adult female bear and cub were discovered on Nov. 9 on Bear Creek Road near Montana Highway 83.

No additional information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with potential information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers may remain anonymous.

If the information provided leads to an arrest, callers could be eligible for a cash reward.

