Kalispell City Council approves Jarod Nygren as city manager

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council has unanimously voted in favor of hiring Jarod Nygren to serve as Kalispell’s next city manager.

Nygren had previously served as the interim city manager. He's been employed by the City of Kalispell for nearly 11 years.

Nygren signed a five-year contract with an annual salary of $200,000.

The City of Kalispell has 244 full-time employees and operates under a $180 million budget.

MTN News spoke with Nygren last week about the city manager position.

“I love the City of Kalispell, I know what challenges we’ve had, and I know what challenges we will have in the future, so just looking forward to being part of that team and continuing the growth of Kalispell,” said Nygren.

Tuesday was Nygren’s first official day as the full-time city manager.