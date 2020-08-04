Kalispell City Council postpones meeting due to unmasked citizens

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council postponed their regularly scheduled board meeting Monday due to a large group of public citizens not wearing masks.

More than 50 unmasked citizens showed up to the meeting to voice concerns regarding masks mandates during public comment.

Council members postponed the meeting to Tuesday at 7 p.m. while also moving the meeting to online only.

Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell tells MTN News the council made the decision following guidance from the state and Flathead City-County Health Department.

Russell says the council has an obligation to comply with the masks mandate in effect.

He said a dedicated email, publicomment@cityofkalispell.com, has been made available for citizens to express comments regarding city matters.

Russell added that at this time the council has not decided whether to move future council meetings to online only for the foreseeable future.

“You know we will probably have that discussion and see where that leads, when we’re aware of what direction we’re going to go we will put that notice out to the community,” he told MTN News.

Online city council meetings can be accessed on kalispell.com.