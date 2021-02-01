Kalispell City Council approves temporary shelter for homeless

KALISPELL — An emergency solutions grant aimed at providing temporary shelter for the homeless in Kalispell who must quarantine due to COVID-19 will be voted on Monday evening by the Kalispell City Council.

If approved, the Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana would use federally allocated funds to purchase four extended-stay motel rooms for temporary shelter, meaning no additional taxpayer dollars for Kalispell residents.

Community Action Partnership Deputy Director Cassidy Kipp says the motel rooms would help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a shelter or warming center setting.

She says the motel rooms would utilize walk-up access to minimize the possibility of contact with other guests. Kipp added that multiple services in Kalispell would work together to provide healthcare and food for residents while in quarantine.

Kipp tells MTN News the temporary shelter would help minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure in both shelter settings as well as the community at large.

“When you’re sick or you know thinking that you might be sick, having a safe warm place to put your head is really a pretty remarkable gift to be able to give someone,” Kipp said.

Kipp explained that if funding is approved the motel will remain anonymous to protect the safety of all homeless residents being served.

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. 2/1/21 --

The Kalispell City Council unanimously approved the use of an Emergency Solutions Grant during a city council meeting Monday night. The Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana will use the federally allocated funds to purchase four extended-stay motel rooms for temporary shelter, meaning no additional taxpayer dollars for Kalispell residents.

