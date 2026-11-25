KALISPELL, Mont. — The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce and Discover Kalispell is encouraging people to support local businesses during the holiday season by using the Venture Boldly Community Card that can be used to purchase items at various businesses throughout Kalispell.

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Community card supports local businesses in Kalispell

“Super easy, super simple and very easy for merchants to set up, it takes less than five minutes,” said Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Lorraine Clarno.

More than 25 local businesses in Kalispell have partnered with the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce to encourage spending at local shops and restaurants during the holiday season.

Clarno said the community card can be used like an electronic gift card and supports small businesses while helping the local economy.

“These are the businesses that are the foundation to our community, and we want to keep those dollars in their doors,” Clarno said.

Cards can be purchased from the chamber’s website and sent via email to recipients.

The community Cards are then processed like a credit card at any participating business.

“We bill this as small business season, a little bit beyond that Saturday effort after Thanksgiving, so we want to really drive traffic to our wonderful locally owned, locally operated businesses during this season up until Christmas,” Clarno said.

Beth Kornick co-owns participating business Princess and Buck, a boutique on Main Street in Kalispell.

“Downtown is fun and vibrant, and we encourage everybody to come on down and enjoy shopping local,” Kornick said.

Beth Pirrie owns participating business Norm’s Soda Fountain in downtown Kalispell.

She encourages people to shop locally and swing on by for a bite to eat.

“Easy access for everybody, and it’s kind of fun that they can hop around and use that card and support all of us,” Pirrie said.

More information on participating businesses and how to purchase a Venture Boldly Community Card can be found here.