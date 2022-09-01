Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash

KALISPELL - A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after crashing into the back of a pickup truck.

James Scott Clark. 47, died at the scene of the crash that happened near the intersection of US Highway 93 and Tronstad Road, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

The crash at approximately 9:30 p.m. north of Kalispell when Clark was driving northbound and crashed into the back of a pickup that was also traveling north.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

