KALISPELL — Kalispell police arrested a man following a reported disturbance with a weapon between neighbors Friday evening, authorities said.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to the 900 block of 3rd Ave E at 6:55 p.m. on November 20 for the report, according to police.

One of the subjects refused to leave his residence after he was told he was under arrest. The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team was then called to the scene.

The subject was taken into custody. Police said there are no further threats to the community from the incident.

